Albemarle Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 13% to US$106 following its latest quarterly results. Revenues were US$747m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.92, an impressive 21% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ALB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Albemarle's 19 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$3.30b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 20% to US$4.33. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.33 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$90.40. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Albemarle, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$125 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Albemarle's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.0% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Albemarle is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Albemarle's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$90.40, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Albemarle. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Albemarle going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Albemarle .

