Dividends
ALB

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.39, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $98.39, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.31 and a 101.25% increase over the 52 week low of $48.89.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.2%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
  • Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)
  • AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (MOM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 86.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 5.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular