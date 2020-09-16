Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.39, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $98.39, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.31 and a 101.25% increase over the 52 week low of $48.89.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.2%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (MOM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 86.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 5.66%.

