Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.3% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $145.77, representing a -22.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $188.35 and a 198.16% increase over the 52 week low of $48.89.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.75%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM)

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 37.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 5.77%.

