Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $176.01, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $176.01, representing a -6.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $188.35 and a 143.14% increase over the 52 week low of $72.39.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.33%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LIT with an decrease of -2.37% over the last 100 days. QCLN has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 6.87%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.