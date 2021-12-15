Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $243.83, the dividend yield is .64%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $243.83, representing a -16.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $291.48 and a 82.2% increase over the 52 week low of $133.82.
ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.19%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV)
- Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is LIT with an increase of 7.99% over the last 100 days. QCLN has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 8.17%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.