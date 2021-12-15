Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $243.83, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $243.83, representing a -16.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $291.48 and a 82.2% increase over the 52 week low of $133.82.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.19%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LIT with an increase of 7.99% over the last 100 days. QCLN has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 8.17%.

