Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $143.95, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $143.95, representing a 3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.23 and a 194.44% increase over the 52 week low of $48.89.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.89%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBW with an increase of 96.2% over the last 100 days. QCLN has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 5.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.