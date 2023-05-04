News & Insights

Albemarle CEO 'surprised' by Chile's lithium technology plans

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

May 04, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N was surprised by Chile's announcement it will gradually shift its vast lithium industry to run on a new class of filtration technologies to produce the battery metal for electric vehicles, Chief Executive Kent Masters said on Thursday.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric last month said his country will begin to phase in direct lithium extraction technology in coming years as part of a broad nationalization plan.

"We were surprised by the announcement that came of out Chile," Masters told investors on Thursday after cutting the company's annual forecast, adding that the government has repeatedly stressed Albemarle's contracts will be honored through 2043.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

