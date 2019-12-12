US Markets

Albemarle CEO says long-term lithium demand remains 'robust'

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Albemarle Corp, the world's largest lithium producer, expects "robust" long-term demand for the electric vehicle battery mineral despite troubles in the existing market due to oversupply, Chief Executive Luke Kissam said on Thursday.

"The demand outlook for lithium remains robust," Kissam said at the company's investor day in New York, which was webcast. "We have enough lithium to satisfy demand for next 10-15 years."

