Albemarle CEO says long-term lithium demand remains 'robust'

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest lithium producer, expects "robust" long-term demand for the electric vehicle battery mineral despite troubles in the existing market due to oversupply, Chief Executive Luke Kissam said on Thursday.

"The demand outlook for lithium remains robust," Kissam said at the company's investor day in New York, which was webcast. "We have enough lithium to satisfy demand for next 10-15 years."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.