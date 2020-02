Albemarle CEO Luke Kissam to step down due to health reasons

(Corrects to add RIC in lede) Feb 5 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp Chief Executive Officer Luke Kissam would step down due to health reasons, the world's largest lithium producer said on Wednesday. Kissam, who has been CEO since September 2011, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019. [nPn6xgwMMa] Albermarle's board will conduct a search process for Kissam's successor, which will include internal and external candidates, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;)) Keywords: ALBEMARLE CEO/ (CORRECTED)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.