Albemarle building Arkansas facility to test new lithium tech

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N is building a pilot plant in Arkansas to test a version of direct lithium extraction technology, its CEO said on Thursday.

"We have proprietary technology around that. We're building a pilot plant at the moment. And we plan to execute projects around that," Kent Masters told investors on a conference call after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly profit.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

