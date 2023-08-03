News & Insights

Albemarle building Arkansas facility to test new lithium tech

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

August 03, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N is building a pilot plant in Arkansas to test a version of direct lithium extraction technology, its CEO said on Thursday.

"We have proprietary technology around that. We're building a pilot plant at the moment. And we plan to execute projects around that," Kent Masters told investors on a conference call after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly profit.

