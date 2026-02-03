Albemarle (BIT:1ALB) Price Target Increased by 13.10% to 144.30

The average one-year price target for Albemarle (BIT:1ALB) has been revised to €144.30 / share. This is an increase of 13.10% from the prior estimate of €127.59 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €70.87 to a high of €185.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from the latest reported closing price of €138.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ALB is 0.18%, an increase of 19.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.95% to 125,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,260K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,240K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ALB by 21.88% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ALB by 21.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,801K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ALB by 20.63% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 3,494K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,340K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ALB by 20.96% over the last quarter.

