Albemarle Announces Job Cuts And Reduction In 2024 Capital Expenditures

January 17, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB) said that it is pursuing actions to optimize its cost structure, reducing costs by about $95 million annually. These efforts primarily focus on reducing sales, general, and administrative expenses, which include a reduction in headcount and lower spending on contracted services.

Albemarle expects to realize more than $50 million of the cost savings in 2024 and to pursue additional cash management actions primarily related to working capital.

Albemarle expects its 2024 capital expenditures to be in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8?billion, down from approximately $2.1 billion in 2023.

Albemarle noted that it will record a charge in the first quarter of 2024, primarily associated with severance and related benefit costs, exit and disposal activities, and asset write-downs.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
