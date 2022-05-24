Albemarle (ALB) Updates Sales and Earnings Outlook for FY22

Albemarle Corporation ALB has announced improved full-year 2022 guidance mainly due to the completion of additional lithium contract renegotiations. This was post its first-quarter 2022 earnings release on May 4, 2022.

The full-year corporate financial results represent additional index-referenced, variable-price contracts for battery-grade lithium sales. Higher net cash from operations guidance incorporates increased earnings partly offset by increased working capital. The company’s outlook for the Bromine and Catalysts businesses remains unchanged.

The company now expects net sales in the range of $5.8-$6.2 billion for 2022, up from the previous $5.2-$5.6 billion outlook. It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $12.30-$15, higher than the prior guidance of $9.25-$12.25. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is now forecast to be $2.2-$2.5 billion, up from the prior view of $1.7-$2 billion.

The lithium adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2022 is now projected to rise roughly 300% year over year, up from the earlier outlook. Average realized pricing is now anticipated to be up around 140% year over year, resulting from the implementation of index-referenced, variable-price contracts and improved market pricing. Full-year 2022 volume is projected to be up 20-30% year over year (unchanged from the previous outlook) mainly due to new capacity coming online.

Albemarle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

