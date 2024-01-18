Albemarle (ALB) Trims CapEx, Optimizes Costs Amid Market Dynamics

Albemarle Corporation ALB unveiled a strategic plan to adapt to changing market conditions, particularly in the lithium value chain. The company aims to enhance its financial flexibility by implementing proactive measures to re-phase organic growth investments and optimize its cost structure.

The company anticipates $1.6-$1.8 billion in capital expenditures for 2024, suggesting a reduction from the 2023 figure of approximately $2.1 billion. This revised spending plan is designed to prioritize projects that are well-progressed, near completion and in the startup phase.

The key decisions as part of this strategic shift include the commissioning of the Meishan lithium conversion facility, which achieved mechanical completion at the close of 2023. Albemarle will focus on completing commissioning activities for Trains 1 and 2 at the Kemerton lithium conversion facility, with construction efforts concentrated on Train 3. The company is strategically prioritizing permitting activities at the Kings Mountain spodumene resource while deferring spending at the Richburg mega-flex lithium conversion facility.

ALB opted to defer investment in the Albemarle Technology Park situated in North Carolina. The revised strategy also entails limiting sustaining capital spending to critical projects related to health, safety, environmental concerns and essential site maintenance.

Simultaneously, Albemarle is undertaking initiatives to optimize its cost structure, aiming to achieve an annual cost reduction of approximately $95 million. These efforts primarily target sales, general, and administrative expenses, involving a reduction in headcount and decreased spending on contracted services. The company expects to realize over $50 million in cost savings in 2024, with additional cash management actions related to working capital.

Albemarle emphasized that the strategic measures being implemented enable the company to propel short-term growth while safeguarding prospects amid the evolving dynamics of its pivotal end markets. The company expressed confidence in the robust long-term fundamentals of its business and reiterated its steadfast commitment to conducting operations securely and sustainably.

In conjunction with these measures, Albemarle will incur charges in the first quarter of 2024, primarily associated with severance and related benefit costs, exit and disposal activities and asset write-downs. The company's commitment to market leadership, access to world-class resources and industry-leading technology positions it well to capture future growth opportunities.

Shares of Albemarle have plunged 49.5% in the past year against a 13.3% fall of the industry.



