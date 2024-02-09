Albemarle (ALB) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Albemarle Corporation ALB will release fourth-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Feb 14.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 24.1%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 26% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from higher lithium volumes and its cost-reduction actions in the fourth quarter amid demand headwinds in specialties.



Albemarle’s shares have lost 57.4% over a year compared with a 21.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Albemarle for the to-be-reported quarter stands at $2,302 million, reflecting a decline of around 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for net sales for the Energy Storage unit for the fourth quarter is pegged at $1,681 million, reflecting a sequential decline of 0.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sale for the Specialties unit is pinned at $337 million, suggesting a sequential decline of 4.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales for the Ketjen unit for the fourth quarter stands at $281 million, indicating a sequential rise of 7.7%.

Some Factors to Watch For

Albemarle is likely to have benefited from higher volumes in its lithium business in the fourth quarter. Higher customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are expected to have supported volumes. The La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and the processing plant in Qinzhou, China also likely to have contributed to volumes. However, weaker lithium market prices are likely to have impacted the company’s performance. Lithium prices have declined amid slowing demand growth for electric vehicles.



Benefits of the company’s cost-saving, pricing and productivity initiatives are expected to get reflected in the quarter to be reported. Its cost and productivity actions are expected to have supported margins in the December quarter.



The company’s Specialties unit is likely to have faced headwinds from demand weakness in the quarter to be reported. The segment faces demand headwinds in consumer electronics and elastomers markets. The demand weakness is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Albemarle this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Albemarle is -29.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $1.09. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Albemarle currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Nutrien Ltd. NTR, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 21, has an Earnings ESP of +8.52% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for NTR’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 72 cents.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, slated to release earnings on Feb 15, has an Earnings ESP of +6.14% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for AEM’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 46 cents.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 14, has an Earnings ESP of +13.51%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross' earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 9 cents. KGC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.





