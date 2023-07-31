Albemarle (ALB) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Albemarle Corporation ALB will release second-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Aug 2.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 18.6%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 48.9% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from higher lithium volumes and its cost-reduction actions in the second quarter amid headwinds from higher input costs and destocking.



Albemarle’s shares have lost 13.3% over a year compared with an 9.7% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Albemarle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Albemarle is +0.20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is currently pegged at $4.27. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Albemarle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Albemarle for the to-be-reported quarter stands at $2,508 million, reflecting an increase of around 69.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Some Factors to Watch For

Albemarle is likely to have benefited from higher volumes in its lithium business in the second quarter. Higher customer demand, new capacity and plant productivity improvements are expected to have supported volumes. The La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile is also likely to have contributed to volumes. Our estimate for net sales for the Energy Storage unit for the second quarter is pegged at $1,861.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 132%.



Benefits of the company’s cost-saving, pricing and productivity initiatives are also expected to get reflected in the quarter to be reported. Its cost and productivity actions are expected to have supported margins in the second quarter.



However, the company’s Ketjen unit is likely to have faced headwinds from higher costs. The business is expected to have witnessed challenges, in the second quarter, from increased raw material costs, which is likely to continue to have hurt margins. Our estimate for net sales for the Ketjen unit for the second quarter stands at $199.3 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.2%.



The company’s Specialties unit is also likely to have faced weaker demand and customer inventory destocking. ALB is seeing headwinds from demand weakness in consumer electronics. Softer demand and destocking are expected to continue to have impacted volumes in the June quarter.

