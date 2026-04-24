Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) ended the recent trading session at $188.33, demonstrating a -2.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.63%.

Shares of the specialty chemicals company have appreciated by 10.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.96%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.07, showcasing a 694.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 23.05% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.28 per share and a revenue of $5.8 billion, indicating changes of +1148.1% and +12.87%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.61% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Albemarle possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Albemarle is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.43.

One should further note that ALB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.