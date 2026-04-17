Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $197.75, moving -8.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 32.07% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Albemarle in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 655.56%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.28 billion, indicating a 18.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.04 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion, indicating changes of +1117.72% and +11.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Albemarle boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Albemarle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.16 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ALB's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Chemical - Diversified industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.