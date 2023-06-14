Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $226.80, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 11.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $4.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 73.09% from the prior-year quarter.

ALB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.77 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.69% and +40.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% higher. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Albemarle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.

We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

