Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $222.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 11.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $7.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 215.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 143.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $30.20 per share and revenue of $11.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.52% and +59.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Albemarle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.4, so we one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

