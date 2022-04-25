Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albemarle (ALB) closed at $198.46, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 7.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Albemarle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 25.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion, which would represent changes of +53.71% and +33.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher within the past month. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Albemarle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62.

Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

