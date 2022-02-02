Albemarle (ALB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $221.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 7.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $884.18 million, up 0.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.4% higher. Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Albemarle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.34, so we one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.