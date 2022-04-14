Albemarle (ALB) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albemarle (ALB) closed at $210.89, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 25.18% from the year-ago period.

ALB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.49% and +33.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% higher within the past month. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Albemarle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62.

It is also worth noting that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

