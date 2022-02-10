Albemarle (ALB) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $236.04, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 1.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $884.18 million, up 0.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Albemarle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.

Meanwhile, ALB's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

