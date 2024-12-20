Albemarle (ALB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $88.65, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

Shares of the specialty chemicals company have depreciated by 18.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Albemarle in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.36, showcasing a 119.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.4 billion, indicating a 40.44% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.49 per share and a revenue of $5.47 billion, demonstrating changes of -106.7% and -43.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Albemarle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

