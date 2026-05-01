Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Albemarle (ALB) ended the recent trading session at $194.04, demonstrating a -1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.29% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

Shares of the specialty chemicals company witnessed a gain of 10.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.95%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 788.89% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.33 billion, reflecting a 23.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.72 per share and a revenue of $5.8 billion, signifying shifts of +1203.8% and +12.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Albemarle. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.01% higher. Albemarle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Albemarle is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.63.

Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Chemical - Diversified industry stood at 1.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.