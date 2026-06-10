Albemarle (ALB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $147.22, moving -3.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 25.66% lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $3.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2700%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.48 billion, indicating a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.39 per share and a revenue of $5.99 billion, signifying shifts of +1668.35% and +16.45%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.76% higher within the past month. As of now, Albemarle holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Albemarle is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.29.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ALB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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