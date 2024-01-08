Albemarle (ALB) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Albemarle (ALB) ending at $136.58, denoting a +0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 6.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.70, reflecting an 80.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.43 billion, indicating a 7.33% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Albemarle. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.04% downward. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Albemarle is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.3, so one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ALB's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Chemical - Diversified industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.