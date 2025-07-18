Albemarle (ALB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Albemarle (ALB) ended the recent trading session at $77.07, demonstrating a +1.76% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Shares of the specialty chemicals company have appreciated by 27.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Albemarle in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2025. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of -$0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2175%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, down 13.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.02 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.68% and -9.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.78% lower. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.