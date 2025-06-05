Albemarle (ALB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $58.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 6.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of -$0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1950%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, down 15.52% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion, indicating changes of +29.49% and -9.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.47% decrease. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

