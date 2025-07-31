Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Revenue Jumps

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.11 in Q2 2025, beating the estimate of $(0.84).

GAAP revenue was $1,330.0 million in Q2 2025, exceeding the GAAP estimate of $1,222.6 million but fell 7.0 % year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 12.9% year over year, mainly due to lower lithium prices despite volume gains.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a leading producer of lithium and specialty chemicals, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 30, 2025. The headline: Albemarle outperformed analyst estimates on both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP EPS, even as persistent weakness in lithium prices pressured its key Energy Storage segment. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.11, well above the $(0.84) forecast, while GAAP revenue reached $1,330.0 million, beating the consensus estimate of $1,222.6 million. However, Both net sales and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) declined compared to the prior-year period. The results show the effects of strong volumes, improved productivity, and tight cost control, against ongoing market headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.11 $(0.84) $0.04 175.0 % Revenue $1,330.0 million $1,222.6 million $1,430.4 million (7.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA $336.5 million $386.4 million (12.9 %) Revenue – Energy Storage segment $717.7 million $830.1 million (13.5 %) Revenue – Specialties segment $351.6 million $334.6 million 5.1%

What Albemarle Does and Where It’s Focused

Albemarle is a global leader in lithium production, supplying compounds essential for lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage. Its business includes three core segments: Energy Storage (mainly lithium), Specialties (bromine and customized lithium solutions), and Ketjen (catalysts and refining chemicals).

The Energy Storage segment is the largest, delivering lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers. The Specialties segment makes bromine-based chemicals for fire safety and lithium products for pharmaceuticals and electronics. Over the past several quarters, Albemarle has focused on ramping up lithium production capacity, driving productivity, reducing capital spending, and tightening its contract mix to manage market swings in lithium prices. Success now depends on maintaining cost leadership, securing stable supply contracts, investing smartly for future growth, and keeping its balance sheet strong.

Quarter in Review: Major Moves and Financial Reality

The quarter showcased sharp contrasts between volume growth (+15%) and pricing pressure (-28%), especially in the Energy Storage segment. Energy Storage sales fell 13.5% year over year as the average selling price for lithium dropped 28%, but volumes increased by 15%, thanks to expanded production at sites like La Negra and Meishan. About half of Albemarle's 2025 lithium sales are protected by long-term contracts with floor prices, but the remainder faces exposure to weaker spot market prices. Segment adjusted EBITDA for Energy Storage slipped 22.4%, as savings from cost-cutting initiatives partly offset the pricing decline.

Specialties delivered stability, with segment sales up 5.1% year over year. and adjusted EBITDA surged 34.7% year over year. The segment's mix of bromine compounds (used in fire safety and industrial applications) and specialty lithium solutions (used in pharmaceuticals and electronics) benefited from higher volumes in health care, automobiles, and oilfields. This growth was enough to overcome incremental price pressure and weaker demand in construction. Management stated, “volume growth in key end markets led by pharma, automotive, and oilfield, partially offset by weakness in building and construction.”

The Ketjen segment, which offers catalyst products for refining and petrochemical customers, saw sales decline 1.8%. and adjusted EBITDA dropped 24.5%. Factors included order timing and higher input costs.

Beyond the numbers, Albemarle achieved a 100% run-rate against the high end of its $400 million cost and productivity improvement target. Capital expenditures were sharply reduced, with full-year 2025 guidance cut to $650–700 million, down 60% from $1.7 billion in 2024. This reflects the completion of major expansion projects and a strategic pivot toward financial flexibility. Operating cash flow (GAAP) for the first half of 2025 reached $538 million, up $73 million from the previous year. Estimated liquidity stood at $3.4 billion, including $1.8 billion in cash as of June 30, 2025. No new acquisitions were announced.

Albemarle redeemed preferred shares in its Grace subsidiary for $307 million during Q2 2025. Tax dynamics were volatile, with the adjusted effective tax rate spiking to 159.9% in Q2 2025, due to changes in income mix and tax allowances in Australia and China. No new sustainability targets were reported, but management reaffirmed existing goals for cutting carbon and water usage. As of December 31, 2024, Albemarle owned over 1,650 active patents.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

Management maintained its outlook for full-year 2025, assuming no material change in lithium market prices. Guidance calls for FY2025 net sales of $4.9–5.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $800–1,000 million, at an average lithium carbonate equivalent price of about $9 per kilogram. The Energy Storage segment is projected to generate $2.5–2.6 billion in sales and $600–700 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY2025. For Specialties, FY2025 guidance is $1.3–1.5 billion in sales and $210–280 million in adjusted EBITDA. Ketjen is forecast at $1.0–1.1 billion in sales and $120–150 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY2025. No changes were made to these targets from prior-quarter guidance.

Leadership said, “We now expect to achieve positive free cash flow for the full year 2025 assuming current lithium market pricing persists.” Investors should monitor further developments in lithium prices, the contract mix between spot and floor-priced agreements, any progress—or risks—in cost discipline, and the level of future investment. Margin pressure, tax rate volatility, and discipline in managing capital expenditures will remain material variables in upcoming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

