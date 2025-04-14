Albemarle (ALB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $57.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

The specialty chemicals company's stock has dropped by 24.67% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Albemarle in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.37, signifying a 242.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.2 billion, reflecting a 11.86% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $5.02 billion, signifying shifts of +97.86% and -6.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.29% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Albemarle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

