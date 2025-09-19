Albemarle (ALB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albemarle (ALB) closed at $81.84, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.72%.

Shares of the specialty chemicals company witnessed a gain of 2.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 5.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.97, marking a 37.42% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, down 5.92% from the prior-year quarter.

ALB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.85 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.94% and -7.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.47% higher within the past month. Currently, Albemarle is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

