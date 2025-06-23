Albemarle (ALB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $57.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.05% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 1.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.76, showcasing a 2000% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.21 billion, indicating a 15.52% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.67 per share and a revenue of $4.86 billion, signifying shifts of +28.63% and -9.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.44% lower. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

