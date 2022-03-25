Albemarle (ALB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $217.58, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 16.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 25.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.02% and +32.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Albemarle is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.34, which means Albemarle is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

