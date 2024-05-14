Albemarle (ALB)-Martin Marietta Team Up for Kings Mountain Mine

Albemarle Corporation ALB recently entered into an agreement with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM, a prominent supplier of building materials. This collaboration aims to use extracted limestone material from Albemarle's proposed Kings Mountain Mine project in an environmentally-conscious manner.

The agreement entails Albemarle supplying limestone material to Martin Marietta's nearby Kings Mountain Quarry. Martin Marietta intends to process and distribute this material as construction aggregate for infrastructure and construction projects. Both companies envision this alliance as a step to reduce their operational footprints and promote sustainable resource management.

Per the agreement, Martin Marietta will pay a royalty fee to Albemarle for each ton of aggregate sold. Albemarle plans to channel these royalties to a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Kings Mountain and its surrounding communities.

Albemarle emphasized the importance of responsible resource management and community support in its endeavor. Martin Marietta echoed this sentiment, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship and community welfare.

The Kings Mountain Mine, which is being redeveloped in line with sustainability standards, is poised to play a key role in bolstering the U.S. lithium supply chain. Albemarle is currently in the process of obtaining permits and conducting feasibility studies to reopen the mine, which could potentially produce 420,000 tons of spodumene concentrate annually once operational.

Over the years, Albemarle has invested significantly in Kings Mountain and neighboring communities, contributing to education, health and cultural initiatives. This includes recent support for Cleveland Community College's workforce development programs with a $1-million donation.

Shares of Albemarle have lost 35.5% in the past year compared with a 0.9% rise of the industry.



