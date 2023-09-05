Albemarle (ALB) Makes Revised Offer for Liontown Resources

Albemarle Corporation ALB, a global leader in supplying essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, has officially announced its intent to pursue a binding agreement to acquire Liontown Resources Limited.

Albemarle acknowledges Liontown's announcement on the ASX and confirms that it has submitted a best and final non-binding proposal, pending the absence of a better offer, to acquire all outstanding shares of Liontown through a scheme of arrangement at A$3 cash per share. This revised proposal values Liontown at A$6.6 billion or $4.3 billion in equity value.

This proposal is contingent upon specific conditions, including successful confirmatory due diligence by Albemarle, the execution of a binding scheme implementation deed (SID) subject to Australian regulatory approvals and Liontown shareholder consent, and final approval from Albemarle's board to proceed with the transaction on a binding basis. Albemarle's Board of Directors has unanimously approved this revised proposal.

If the acquisition proceeds following successful due diligence and SID negotiation, it will strengthen Albemarle's Energy Storage business, leveraging its substantial resource base. Additionally, it will expand Albemarle's footprint in Australia, where it possesses significant expertise and world-class lithium resources and conversion facilities. This move will help Albemarle meet the increasing demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and other emerging markets while maintaining a solid financial position with an expected net leverage of approximately 1.2x.

The Liontown Board has expressed willingness to grant Albemarle an exclusive period for due diligence, subject to standard fiduciary conditions and signing a mutually agreeable non-disclosure and exclusivity agreement. If Albemarle presents a binding proposal at $3.00 per share, the Liontown Board will unanimously recommend it to Liontown shareholders, provided there are no superior offers and subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence by Albemarle and ongoing endorsement by an independent expert that the revised proposal is in the best interests of Liontown shareholders.

Albemarle and Liontown are expected to engage in a mutually agreeable non-disclosure and exclusivity agreement, providing Albemarle with an exclusive timeframe for conducting confirmatory due diligence and negotiating a binding SID. It's important to note that the revised proposal is not legally binding. There is no certainty regarding the completion of the transaction.

For this transaction, Albemarle has engaged J.P. Morgan as its lead financial advisor, with Barrenjoey also serving as a financial advisor, while Corrs Chambers Westgarth and Shearman & Sterling LLP are providing legal counsel.

