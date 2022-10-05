Albemarle (ALB) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Albemarle (ALB) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ALB crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of ALB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that ALB could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at ALB's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ALB for more gains in the near future.

