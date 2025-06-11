Albemarle (ALB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the latest trading day at $65.08, indicating a +1.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Albemarle will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of -$0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1950%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating a 15.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.65 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.49% and -9.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.11% lower. Albemarle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

