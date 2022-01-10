Albemarle (ALB) Hikes Catalyst Unit Prices on Higher Costs

Albemarle Corporation ALB recently announced a price increase for its Catalysts global business unit customers, effective immediately or per contracts.



The decision was taken in the light of the unprecedented global increases in energy costs (gas and electricity) and raw materials vital for manufacturing its performance products.



The surge in energy and raw materials cost is due to several factors, some of which may be temporary. These include the hiked energy costs in Europe due to a winter shortage, the up to 40% increase in the prices of industrial metals and acutely tightened Chlor Alkali markets.



The company noted that through the price hike, it intends to cover the overall increased costs that it is facing through productivity gains and price adjustments for its products and services, and flex with the market over the coming months.



Albemarle’s shares have soared 33.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.3% rise.

On its third-quarter earnings call, Albemarle said that it expects its performance for full-year 2021 to improve modestly on a year-over-year basis on a sustained recovery in global economic activities.



The company expects net sales for 2021 to be between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion. It sees higher Lithium sales. However, volumes for the Bromine business are expected to be affected by sold-out conditions and the lack of inventory. Higher freight and raw material costs are likely to partially offset the cost saving and higher pricing initiatives in the segment. For the catalysts segment, volumes are not expected to return to the pre-pandemic levels before late 2022 or 2023.



Moreover, Albemarle raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2021 to the band of $3.85-$4.15 from its prior view of $3.35-$3.70.

