Albemarle (ALB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $53.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.55%.

The the stock of specialty chemicals company has fallen by 31.78% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.47, signifying a 280.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, down 13.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.01 per share and a revenue of $5.01 billion, representing changes of +56.84% and -6.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2165.31% lower. Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

