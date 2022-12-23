Albemarle (ALB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Albemarle (ALB) closed at $226.96, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 20.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $7.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 661.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.6 billion, up 191.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.02 per share and revenue of $7.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +420.3% and +123.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Albemarle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.84, so we one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

