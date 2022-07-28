Albemarle (ALB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $236.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 10.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 230.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, up 69.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.81 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion, which would represent changes of +241.83% and +82.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% higher. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albemarle has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.74, so we one might conclude that Albemarle is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

