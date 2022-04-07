Albemarle (ALB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $211.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 13.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 50.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 25.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.49% and +33.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% higher within the past month. Albemarle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Albemarle is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.

Investors should also note that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

