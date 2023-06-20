Albemarle (ALB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $232.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 10.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Albemarle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.28, up 24.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 73.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.77 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion, which would represent changes of +3.69% and +40.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.47% higher. Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albemarle has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.87, which means Albemarle is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.