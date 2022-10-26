Albemarle (ALB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $282.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.84, up 551.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 155% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.44 per share and revenue of $7.45 billion, which would represent changes of +430.69% and +123.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher within the past month. Albemarle is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Albemarle's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.25, which means Albemarle is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ALB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



