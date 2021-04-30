Albemarle (ALB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $168.17, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 11.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 11.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ALB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, ALB is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $754.03 million, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.05% and +2.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% higher. ALB is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ALB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.

It is also worth noting that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

