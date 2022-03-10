Albemarle (ALB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $188.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 20.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 24.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.02% and +32.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% lower. Albemarle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Albemarle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

