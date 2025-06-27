Albemarle (ALB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $64.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 10.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Albemarle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.76, indicating a 2000% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.21 billion, showing a 15.52% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.67 per share and a revenue of $4.86 billion, representing changes of +28.63% and -9.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.44% downward. Right now, Albemarle possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 222, this industry ranks in the bottom 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

