Albemarle (ALB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed the most recent trading day at $187.57, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals company had lost 2.26% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Albemarle as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Albemarle is projected to report earnings of $3.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 15.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.09 per share and revenue of $10.45 billion, which would represent changes of +18.81% and +42.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower within the past month. Albemarle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Albemarle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.63.

Also, we should mention that ALB has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

